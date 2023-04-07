food & drink

Joey Chestnut Devours Competition in First Ever World Burrito Eating Championship

The 15-time Nathan's hot dog eating contest winner now holds a championship belt for burritos

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nobody celebrated National Burrito Day harder than Joey Chestnut.

The competitive eating legend devoured the competition at the first ever World Burrito Eating Championship on Thursday, devouring between 16 and 17 pounds in 10 minutes.

Qdoba hosted the event in Madison, Wis., to commemorate National Burrito Day, which is held the first Thursday each April.

Each burrito contained chicken, rice, beans, queso, salsa and guacamole and weighed over a pound. Chestnut downed 14.5 burritos in the competition, giving him an average of around 41 seconds per burrito.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Chestnut, who holds over 50 world records, got some revenge in the Badger State with the victory. In 2018, he finished third in the Wisconsin State Fair World Cheese Curd Eating Championship.

"I think I've actually lost three times in Wisconsin," he said, via WISN. "This will be my first Wisconsin win."

While the burritos may have been savory, Chestnut says victory is sweet.

U.S. & World

religion 21 mins ago

Filipinos Nailed to Crosses Despite Church Objection

US Supreme Court 59 mins ago

Justice Clarence Thomas Explains Failure to Report Trips Paid for by Conservative Billionaire

"I'm feeling pretty good," Chestnut said, via The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I feel like I could've eaten more if I needed to, but I'm happy I got the win."

This article tagged under:

food & drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us