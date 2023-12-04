Cliff Clavin to star as Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol' in Conn.

Actor John Ratzenberger, who is well known for playing Cliff Clavin in “Cheers” before voicing beloved characters in "Toy Story," "Cars" and more, will be playing Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at his alma mater, Sacred Heart University.

This is the second year that the Bridgeport native and alum will star as Scrooge in Sacred Heart University’s production of the holiday classic.

The show will run from Dec. 15 to 17 at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts.

Ratzenberger's acting credits over the decades have included bringing Hamm to life in the "Toy Story" movies, giving voice to Mack in "Cars" movies and many more roles in movies and television.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“I’m happy to be reunited with the amazing SHU student-performers and talented crew,” Ratzenberger said in a statement. “We had a great time last year, and I’m looking forward to making more memories this year.”

For tickets, visit the Edgerton Center website here.