‘Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after 7 people found fatally shot in Illinois

Police in Joliet were urgently searching for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after seven people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspect, Romeo Nance, was said to be driving a Red Toyota Camry with the license plate Q730412. He was believed to be "armed and dangerous," according to police.

In a Facebook post at 1:50 p.m., the Joliet Police Department said it was investigating an "active incident" in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. Police provided an update at 6 p.m., in which authorities confirmed a total of seven people with gunshot wounds had been found dead inside two homes along the road.

"The information remains fluid and ever changing as this investigation progresses," police said.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said that it was attempting to locate the same vehicle in connection with two additional shootings that occurred on Sunday.

According to authorities, at around 4:27 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Pheasant Run Apartments in unincorporated Joliet Township and found a man bleeding from the head with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, has yet to be identified by the Will County Coroner's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, a separate shooting occurred about 10 minutes prior in the city of Joliet. In that incident, a 42-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

Police said the victims in the two shootings weren't connected, and both incidents appeared to be random. The same vehicle, however, was present at both crime scenes just prior to both shootings, authorities said.

Authorities in Will County are attempting to locate a red Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412 in connection with three separate shootings.

As of Monday evening, West Acres Road remained closed between Madison Street and Springfield Avenue and wasn't expected to reopen for a "significant amount of time," police said. Madison Street was also shut down between Greenwood Avenue and Douglas Street.

Anyone who sees the suspect's vehicle shouldn't approach, but immediately call 911 and report its location to law enforcement.

Additional details on the incident had yet to be released by police late Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.