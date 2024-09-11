Celebrity News

Jon Bon Jovi praised for talking woman off the ledge of a Nashville bridge

The Metropolitan Nashville Police shared surveillance video of the interaction, which includes Bon Jovi helping the woman to safety and hugging her.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Jon Bon Jovi hugs a woman after helping talk her from a ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via YouTube

Nashville police are praising singer Jon Bon Jovi for helping prevent a tragedy by speaking to a woman who was on the ledge of a bridge on Tuesday night.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared that the singer and his team were at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when a woman was standing precariously over the Cumberland River.

Bon Jovi and others talked to the woman and helped her come back onto the bridge, according to police.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Police Chief John Drake said in a brief statement shared to X.

Surveillance video of the interaction was released by the department, and in it, a woman in blue can be seen holding on to the railing while standing on the ledge. Other people pass her, and further down the bridge, Bon Jovi's team appears to be setting up for a video or photoshoot.

A man, who appears to be Bon Jovi, walks over to the woman with someone else as his team stands further away. The singer waves hello at her and then leans on the railing near her.

There is no audio on the video, but it appears they begin speaking. The person with Bon Jovi gets closer and holds onto the woman's forearm.

After about a minute, Bon Jovi walks to the woman's other side and the pair help her back onto the pedestrian walkway.

Other people walk over after the woman is safe, and Bon Jovi embraces her in a hug. A few minutes later, he leaves the bridge with her.

A representative for Bon Jovi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

