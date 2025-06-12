What to Know California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked a court earlier this week to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents in Los Angeles.

California requested to limit the scope of duties for the National Guard and Marines who were activated by the federal government.

The National Guard is typically activated by the governor at the request of local authorities.

President Trump has activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines over the objections of city and state leaders.

As of Thursday morning, Marines had not yet been spotted in Los Angeles and National Guard troops have had limited engagement with protesters.

Local law enforcement agencies, like the LAPD, have responded to protests and violence, which has been concentrated to pockets of downtown Los Angeles.

A limited curfew has been declared for a 1-square-mile section of downtown in a city of nearly 4 million people encompassing 500 square miles.

The Trump administration is temporarily blocked from activating U.S. military troops in Los Angeles, a judge ruled Thursday, after hearing arguments over California's request to limit the scope of the National Guard and Marines' mission in Los Angeles as demonstrations continue over immigration enforcement operations.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked a court earlier this week to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents, who have carried out raids in the region that led to protests over the weekend and throughout the week.

Under the 36-page ruling, the Trump administration will have to return the California National Guard to Governor Gavin Newsom, disputing Trump's argument that the civil unrest in downtown Los Angeles needed to be met with military force.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Even accepting the questionable premise that people armed with fireworks, rocks, mangoes, concrete, chairs,

or bottles of liquid are “armed” in a 1903 sense—the Court is aware of no evidence in the record of actual firearms—there is little evidence of whether the violent protesters’ actions were “open or avowed,” the ruling said.

The order also agreed with the state that Trump exceeded the scope of his authority even if the administration's actions aim to quell the violent protests.

"It is not the federal government’s place in our constitutional system to take over a state’s police power whenever it is dissatisfied with how vigorously or quickly the state is enforcing its own laws, the judge said. "His actions were illegal -- both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution."

But Judge Breyer declined to immediately rule on Newsom's request to block the call-up of 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles, saying any action from the bench seemed premature because the troops hadn't yet arrived in the city.

In response, Governor Gavin Newsom said the ruling showed the nation "passed the test" of democracy.

"Today is a big day for the Constitution of the United States, for our democracy. And I hope it's the beginning of a new day in this country," Newsom said. "We push back against overreach. We both push back against these authoritarian tendencies of a president that has pushed the boundaries, pushed the limit but no longer can push this state around."

The order is scheduled to go into effect until 12 p.m. Friday California time as Judge Charles Breyer ordered for a stay to give the Trump administration time to appeal.

Moments after Breyer's ruling came down, the Trump administration said it is planning to appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

When California filed the suit this week, the Trump administration called California's legal move a “crass political stunt endangering American lives." ICE said in a statement that the troops were providing security at federal facilities and protecting federal officers.

The federalization of the Guard and activation of the Marines moves troops closer to engaging in law enforcement actions like deportations as Trump has promised as part of his mass deportations crackdown. The Guard can temporarily detain people who attack officers, but any arrests would be made by law enforcement.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about the use of the National Guard in Los Angeles when compared to what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines over the objections of city and state leaders. Usually, the governor activates the California National Guard at the request of local authorities. Marines were going through two days of training at a base in Southern California and could be on the streets of Los Angeles within day, according to authorities.

As of Thursday morning, Marines had not yet been spotted in Los Angeles and National Guard troops have had limited engagement with protesters. Guard members have primarily been stationed outside federal properties like the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA.

"It's not normal for the military to be deployed on the streets in United States cities," Mayor Bass said Thursday.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r

The protests, concentrated in part of downtown Los Angeles, have been largely peaceful, but local law enforcement agencies have made arrests for vandalism, looting, assault and other crimes. Nearly a dozen police officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injures. Some were transported to a hospital and released. Police have reported rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks thrown at officers.

On Wednesday, federal authorities announced charges against two men for throwing Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers during demonstrations.

Los Angeles police reported nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday, most of which were for unlawful assembly and violations of a curfew in downtown Los Angeles that was first ordered Tuesday night.

The curfew area is a 1-square-mile section of downtown in a city of nearly 4 million people encompassing 500 square miles.

Bass said the curfew will likely be extended "for a few days."

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave harsh criticism of the policies and tactics of the Trump Administration as members of the National Guard and Marines have been sent in to Los Angeles amid ICE raids and protests.

"If there are raids that continue, if there are soldiers marching up and down our streets, I would imagine that the curfew will continue," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

Newsom and Bass have called Trump's use of the military unnecessary and provocative. Bass said Los Angeles appeared to be the subject of a test case to determine how far the administration can go with its use of the military in a civilian population.

Demonstrations have picked up across the U.S., with protests popping up in more than a dozen major cities. On Wednesday, police in Seattle used pepper spray to clear out protesters, and officers in Denver used smoke and pepper balls to control a crowd.

The Trump administration has said it is willing to send troops to other cities to assist with immigration enforcement and controlling disturbances — in line with what Trump promised during last year’s campaign.

The administration has highlighted arrests involving undocumented individuals with violent crime convictions. Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.