Judge Suspends Law License of Alex Jones' Attorney After Releasing Unauthorized Files

Norm Pattis, one of Connecticut's most well-known defense attorneys, said he plans to appeal the decision.

By Angela Fortuna

A judge has suspended the law license of Norm Pattis, Alex Jones' attorney, for six months after he allegedly released unauthorized Sandy Hook files.

The files released include the personal medical records of several Sandy Hook families during the Connecticut defamation case.

"Simply put, given his experience, there is no acceptable excuse for his misconduct," Judge Barbara Bellis said in a court decision released Thursday.

Pattis is one of the state's most well-known defense attorneys. He said he plans to appeal the decision.

"We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency. There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs' most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent's misconduct," Bellis wrote.

She goes on to say that because of this, the court agrees with the Disciplinary Counsel's recommendation to suspend Pattis from practicing law for several months.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, Pattis acknowledged the judgment, saying he's currently in Washington, D.C. for the Proud Boys insurrection case.

"My lawyers will request a stay pending appeal tomorrow and I will notify the trial judge here in Washington," he said.

