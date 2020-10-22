Judge's Decision on Jennifer Dulos to Determine Access to Retirement Account

A judge is expected to decide whether to declare Jennifer Dulos, a missing mother of five, dead. The declaration would determine what happens to her late husband’s retirement account, according to the attorney for Jennifer’s mother.

The case will go before a probate judge in Farmington at 1 p.m.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019. The last sighting of her was when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

A virtual walk hosted by Interval House in Hartford is honoring the memory of Jennifer Dulos and victims of domestic violence.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder and maintained his innocence until he died days after an attempt to take his own life in January. Jennifer has never been found.

For an estate to gain access to Fotis Dulos’ retirement account, a judge must determine that Jennifer died before Fotis since no beneficiary of the account was named.