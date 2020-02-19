Robert Durst

Jury Selection to Begin in Murder Case Against Robert Durst

Durst is standing trial in the slaying of his close friend Susan Berman, who was shot point-blank in the back of her head and found lying face-down in her Los Angeles home on Christmas Eve 2000.

AP

Almost 20 years after the slaying of his best friend, the high-profile real estate heir Robert Durst will finally stand trial in her killing, according to NBC News.

The long-awaited trial, which will likely last up to five months, begins in a California courtroom Wednesday with jury selection.

Durst, 76, a member of one of New York's wealthiest real estate families who is said to be worth $100 million, faces one count of murder in the death of his close friend and confidante Susan Berman, the daughter of a well-known Las Vegas mob boss.

