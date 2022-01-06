Kamala Harris Was at DNC on Jan. 6 When Pipe Bomb Was Found Outside

Kamala Harris, then the vice president-elect, was at the Democratic National Committee headquarters when a pipe bomb was found outside on Jan. 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the matter.

"She was there until she was evacuated," said a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

As Harris said in a speech Thursday memorializing the attack, she was in a classified briefing room at the Capitol the morning of Jan. 6.

"She left to the DNC with plans to come back when proceedings started," said a second source, who was inside the party's main office with Harris. "Then [stuff] hit the fan. She called repeatedly to make sure staff was okay."

