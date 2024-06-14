Kate Middleton opened up about her cancer treatment in a new statement on June 14, and confirmed she will be attending Trooping the Colour, an annual parade celebrating the king's birthday on June 15.

These are the first remarks from Catherine, Princess of Wales, about her chemotherapy since she publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She shared that she is making "good progress" as she continues with chemo, but added that she has "good days and bad days." She revealed that her treatment will continue for "a few more months."

She added that while she's eager to return to her royal responsibilities, she is "not out of the woods yet."

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced that she plans to attend the Trooping the Color ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kate hasn't been seen in public since revealing her diagnosis in March and missed the rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an event known as the Colonel's Review, which took place on June 8.

Kate's cancer was discovered when she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January. The mother of three, 42, has not taken on any public-facing royal duties since late 2023.

Here's what we know about her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis in video

The Princess of Wales said that she was in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in a March 2024 video statement. She did not specify the kind of cancer.

Kate Middleton is speaking out in a new video message, and revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer and is “in the early stages of (preventative chemotherapy) treatment.”

The diagnosis came after Kate underwent major abdominal surgery in January. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," she said in the video. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate’s video marked her first address since the abdominal surgery.

Kate added that the news of her cancer diagnosis came as a “huge shock,” noting that she and her husband, Prince William, were aiming to “manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The princess assured viewers in the video that she is “well and getting stronger every day.” She also asked for “time, space and privacy” as she undergoes treatment and said she is focused on making a “full recovery.”

Kate is the second member of the royal family to face significant health issues this year.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for benign prostate enlargement. The palace did not specify what kind of cancer but clarified it was not prostate cancer.

What kind of cancer does Kate Middleton have?

In her video statement, the princess did not specify what kind of cancer she is undergoing treatment for. She shared that it was discovered after an abdominal surgery in January.

The most common types of cancer discovered through abdominal surgery are gastrointestinal, such as colon or stomach, or genital or urinary, Dr. Ben Ho Park, director of precision oncology at Vanderbilt School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com. He was sure to point out, however, that “it could be anything.”

Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery

In mid-January 2024, Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery.

In a statement released the following day, Kensington Palace wrote: “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement went on to say that it would only provide updates that were "significant" and to apologize on behalf of the princess, who had to postpone all upcoming engagements.

Catherine returned home to Windsor to continue to recover in late January, according to a palace statement, which added, "She is making good progress.”

At the time, a palace source told NBC News that she was expected to be recuperating for two to three months following the surgery.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the statement said.

A Kensington Palace source told NBC News in mid-January that William would be postponing appearances in the coming months and not conduct any official duties while his wife was in the hospital or immediately after she returned home.

For weeks after the surgery and before her cancer diagnosis was revealed, speculation, rumors and conspiracies theories swirled around the wellbeing of the future queen.

The palace has yet to reveal what the abdominal surgery was meant to address.

What has Kate said about her cancer treatment?

Kate Middleton is sharing her thanks for all the support following her shocking health update.

When Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, she specified that she was undergoing "a course of preventative chemotherapy."

While not a clinical term, Park says preventive, also known as adjuvant, chemotherapy refers to a treatment that follows any initial interventions, such as surgery, to prevent cancer from returning. Clinical trials have found that chemotherapy can reduce the risk of the cancer recurring.

In Kate's June 14, statement she reflected on what it's been like undergo chemotherapy.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she said.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," she continued. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Will Kate be returning to her royal duties?

While Catherine will attend Trooping the Colour on June 15, she is not making a full return to royal duties just yet, she said in her statement.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said.

A senior palace aid told NBC News in late May: “She will return to work when she has the green light from her doctors. She needs her space and the privacy to recover right now.”

When her diagnosis was revealed in March, the palace said in an official statement: “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

A timeline of Kate Middleton's health

Kate Middleton has opened up about her health in a stunning reveal.

December 2023

The princess’s most recent public appearance with husband Prince William and their three children — George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 — came in late 2023 during their annual Christmas church outing at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, near one of the king’s royal estates.

January 2024

Kensington Palace announced that Kate had undergone “planned abdominal surgery” in mid-January.

William was by his wife’s bedside during a visit to the hospital, and Kate was discharged from London Clinic, a private hospital 13 days after the procedure took place.

At the time, the palace said that Kate would be recuperating for two to three months after her surgery (before her cancer diagnosis) and that William would be postponing appearances in the coming months while his wife recovered.

Catherine previously experienced health complications during each of her three pregnancies. She had to be treated in the hospital for hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe type of morning sickness, when she was pregnant with the couple’s oldest child, George, and also had the condition with Charlotte and Louis.

February 2024

William pulled out of attending his godfather’s memorial service due to a “personal matter.” In a statement to NBC News in late February, the palace wouldn’t elaborate on the reason for William’s absence but said Kate “continues to be doing well.”

After releasing Kate’s video, Kensington Palace confirmed that the prince did not attend the service due to his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

In late February, as rumors about Kate's health and whereabouts mounted, the palace issued another statement about her recovery, explaining that her absence from the public eye shouldn’t be unexpected.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson for the princess said in a statement to NBC News in late February. “That guidance stands.”

March 2024

The first photo of Kate since the surgery was released in early March. Grainy images showed her in the passenger seat of a black SUV that appeared to be driven by her mother near Windsor Castle. The palace declined to comment on these photos.

A photo, posted on social media in honor of U.K. Mother’s Day, was the first official one released of Catherine since the surgery. According to the palace, it was taken by William the week prior.

It showed Kate with her three children. Alongside it, she also shared her first message since the procedure: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

But within several hours of the photo being shared, it was retracted by major news agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters, due to “manipulation.”

Kate addressed the controversy in a post on X, writing, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The AP explained its decision to retract the photo in a statement to NBC News: “The Associated Press initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace. The AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

Reuters issued a similar editor’s note, withdrawing the image after “a post publication review.”

The editing controversy and lack of information about her whereabouts led to viral conspiracies about the princess and the royal family.

Later that month, some social media users speculated a March 11 photograph of Kate and William leaving their Windsor Castle residence was photoshopped. (A royal spokesperson confirmed at the time that they were attending a “private appointment.”)

But the agency that distributed it, Goff Photos, told TODAY.com in a statement that it was only “cropped and lightened, nothing has been doctored!”

In mid-March, a video reportedly of Kate and William at a market in Windsor taken over the weekend began to circulate online. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the footage.

April 2024

William returned to royal duties in mid-April.

May 2024

William's public comments on his wife’s health have been minimal, but during a mid-May appearance, he shared a vague update.

He was visiting St. Mary’s Community Hospital in the U.K. when a hospital administrator reportedly asked him about Kate.

“He said, ‘She’s doing well, thanks,’” hospital administrator Tracy Smith told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

Then in late May, a senior palace aid said the princess has not returned to royal duties, though she is engaged with an initiative about early childhood in the U.K.

The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood released a report earlier in May, and the future queen took time to review it, according to a spokesperson.

“Early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work, and she has seen the report,” they said.

June 2024

On June 14, Kate released her first remarks on her cancer treatment since revealing her diagnosis in March. She shared that she is "not out of the woods" with her treatment and that she still has "a few more months" of chemotherapy left to go.

Read her full remarks.

Prince William has said Kate would have 'loved' to have attended D-Day 80th anniversary events.



Read more here: https://t.co/ikgE1jpI2U pic.twitter.com/HkUrXEIYp3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2024

Earlier in June, Prince William told a veteran at a recent event that Catherine is doing “better.” His comments were made in response to a guest at an event in Portsmouth, England, marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day.

“She would’ve loved to be here today,” William said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: