How is Kate Middleton's health? Palace responds to rumors after abdominal surgery

Kensington Palace has issued a statement trying to quell any rumors about the health of Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has been out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, fueling online rumors and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and condition.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for the princess said in a statement to NBC News on Feb. 29. "That guidance stands.”

Kate's husband, Prince William, recently pulled out of attending his godfather's memorial service due to a "personal matter." In a statement to NBC News on Feb. 27, the palace wouldn't elaborate further on the reason for William's absence but said Kate "continues to be doing well."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In addition to his wife's recovery, William is also juggling the recent news of father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. William spoke publicly in February about his dad's diagnosis and thanked supporters for the "kind messages" for both Kate and Charles.

He walked the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTAs — an event he usually attends with Kate — solo in February as Kate continued her recovery, and on Feb. 29, made an appearance at a London synagogue where he spoke with advocates against antisemitism.

"Prejudice has no place in society. Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism," William said, according to royals editor Rebecca English. "That’s why I’m here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can’t let that go."

Here's what to know about the former Kate Middleton's health and recovery.

The Princess of Wales will be hospitalized for up to two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery, according to Palace officials. The news came shortly before the Palace also announced King Charles III will be undergoing surgery next week.

How is Kate Middleton's health?

A spokesperson for Kate told NBC News Feb. 29 that the princess is "doing well" after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16.

The palace announced on Jan. 17 that she had undergone the procedure the day before. They did not disclose why she needed to have the surgery, though they specified that her condition is not cancerous.

William was by his wife’s bedside in a visit to the hospital on Jan. 18 as Kate recovered, palace officials said at the time. She was discharged from London Clinic, a private hospital, on Jan. 29.

The palace said in a Jan. 29 statement: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the statement continued. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

She is expected to be recuperating for two to three months following the surgery, a palace source told NBC News. The palace said she was “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

When revealing that Kate needed abdominal surgery, the palace said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The palace message added that Kate “wishes to apologize” for having to postpone her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the statement said.

A Kensington Palace source told NBC News at the time that William would be postponing appearances in the coming months and would not conduct any official duties while his wife was in the hospital or immediately after she returned home.

Kate Middleton's health history

Catherine previously experienced health complications during each of her three pregnancies.

She had to be treated in the hospital for hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe type of morning sickness, when she was pregnant with the couple’s oldest child, Prince George, 10.

She also experienced the condition during the early stages of her pregnancies with Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Hyperemesis gravidarum involves severe vomiting, nausea, weight loss and electrolyte imbalances.

The princess's most recent public appearance with William and their three children came in late 2023 during their annual Christmas church outing at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, near one of the king’s royal estates.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: