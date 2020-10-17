Kayakers Help Rescue Two Swimmers in Milford

Two swimmers in distress were rescued by nearby kayakers near Silver Sands State Park in Milford Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The rescue happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the Charles Island Sand Bar.

Crews said they received a call from a father who said his two children who were swimming were in need of assistance. The two 20-year-old swimmers were pushed too far from shore by the current, officials said.

Two nearby kayakers heard the swimmers calling for help and went to them. They took off their personal floatation devices and gave them to the swimmers until crews arrived, officials said.

One of the swimmers was transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation, crews said.

"The Milford Fire Department wishes to recognize these two kayakers who came to the swimmers' aid for playing an integral role in the rescue of the swimmers," crews said in a statement.