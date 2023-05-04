Mass. Man Brought Sex Toys, Duct Tape to Motel Encounter With Conn. Teen: Court Docs

The Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-yar-old girl at a Plainfield motel brought sex toys and duct tape to the encounter, according to court documents.

Connor Tidd, 22, of Quincy, Massachusetts, faced a judge on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, sex assault, enticing a minor, and a narcotic-related crime.

Tidd is accused of taking the 13-year-old to the Elite Inn on East Main Street in the Moosup section of Plainfield in March.

The victim's family helped police track Tidd and the girl to the motel and found the two hiding in one of the rooms, according to the arrest warrant application.

Police handcuffed Tidd and detained him in a police cruiser.

According to the arrest warrant application, the 13-year-old girl at first denied having any sexual interaction with Tidd at the hotel room.

While searching the room police found an open condom wrapper and a condom in the trash, police said.

The victim later admitted the two had intercourse and told officers everything that happened was consensual, according to court documents.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found other items in the room, including sex toys, lubrication, gray duct tape fashioned in the shape of what appeared to be restraints, cannabis gummies, and two unopened condoms, according to the arrest warrant application.

Investigators also viewed the victim's cell phone and found a conversation between her and Tidd in Snapchat discussing the two of them meeting up at the Elite Inn, according to police.

Tidd was originally held on $500,000 bond but was able to post bond in court on Thursday.

“We just ask everybody to remember that everyone’s entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt, because of our constitution,” Attorney Mathew Olkin, who is representing Tidd, said.

“And just as a matter of basic fairness, I think everyone should be entitled to that presumption that people should withhold their judgements until Connor’s had a chance to tell his side of the story and when that happens, I believe people will see the case differently,” he added.