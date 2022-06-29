Kids to Receive Free Admission to Conn. Museums This Summer

The popular state program that allows kids to receive free admission to over 100 museums in Connecticut is returning this summer.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Connecticut Summer at the Museum will be back for the summer months and more than 130 museums are participating.

“We are thrilled to bring back this popular summer enrichment program for Connecticut kids and families at a time when affordability is top of mind for so many households. The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come," Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement.

From July 1, 2022, to September 5, 2022, kids 18 and under and one accompanying adult can receive free admission to any of the participating museums including at:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Connecticut Science Center in Hartford

Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Seaport

Kidcity Children's Museum in Middletown

A full list of participating museums can be found here.

In order to be eligible for the program, both the child and the accompany adult must reside in Connecticut. Proof of residency may be required.

Lamont originally established the program in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to give kids engaging summer enrichment and learning experiences, according to the state.