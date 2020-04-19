coronavirus

‘Kiss My Constitution’: Crowd Protests Social-Distancing Measures in NH

Members of the crowd carried signs with slogans such as “Live Free or Die,” the state’s motto.

People demonstrate against the government mandated lockdown due to concern about COVID-19 at the State House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Concord, N.H.
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A few hundred demonstrators cheered and waved signs outside the New Hampshire State House on Saturday during a call to reopen the state.

Members of the crowd carried signs with slogans such as “Live Free or Die,” the state’s motto. Others included “Restore Jobs” and “Kiss My Constitution.”

One demonstrator, talk show host Ian Freeman, said the government was guilty of fear-mongering over the state of the virus, and it was time to restore individual rights.

“Even if the virus were 10 times as dangerous as it is, I still wouldn’t stay inside my home. I’d rather take the risk and be a free person,” he said.

New Hampshire has had nearly 1,300 cases of the virus and more than three dozens deaths through Friday.

