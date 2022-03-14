kale recipes

Krazy for Kale With 3 Mouth-Watering Recipes

NBC Universal, Inc.

What the kale??  If you have even been on the fence about the leafy green's moment in the culinary world, you'll be hooked after this episode of The Chef's Pantry. 

Anna kicks things off with her Fried Oyster Po' Boy Sandwich with a Pickled Kale Medley.

She gives you its origin story and a bite that will have you begging for more.

Next, she sweetens things up with a spring-inspired Citrus Kale Salad that's as aromatic as it is delicious.

And then, Anna welcomes Nia Grace of Darryl's Corner Bar and Kitchen to tell us about a new city initiative called All Inclusive Boston . It's especially exciting for all you foodies out there. Plus, Nia shares the secret to  "Yani's Creamy Kale Casserole."

The recipe was created by her sister-in-law who shared it for the restaurant and now Nia shares it with all of us.  Heads up, this might just replace your favorite mac & cheese. 

All that and more in this episode of The Chef's Pantry With Anna Rossi.  

This article tagged under:

kale recipesAnna Rossirecipeskalenia grace
