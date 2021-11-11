Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme launches Thanksgiving pie-inspired doughnuts this holiday season

Customers can also show thanks with a "Gobbles of Gratitude" Thanksgiving box and custom note.

By Kayla Galloway

Krispy Kreme's new Thanksgiving Dozen
Business Wire

Pie lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme released its collection of Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts this week — and it might make you rethink the deserts at your holiday dinner table this year.

For a limited time the company will offer Thanksgiving pie-inspired treats, including a pecan pie doughnut, cranberry orange doughnut, dutch apple pie doughnut and the gobbler doughnut. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pecan pie doughnut is dipped in a butter tart and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

Business Nov 9

Krispy Kreme Revenue Beats Estimates as Doughnut Chain Flexes Pricing Power

Business Jun 22

Krispy Kreme Looks to Raise as Much as $640 Million Through IPO

For those looking for a fruity sweet treat, the cranberry orange doughnut is filled with cranberry and dipped in a cranberry orange icing. 

The dutch apple pie features an apple pie filling, caramel icing and cinnamon. 

If fall flavors aren’t your first choice but you’re still looking for a festive treat, the heart-shaped gobbler doughnut is topped with chocolate icing, Thanksgiving sprinkles and Turkey-shaped fondant.

Customers can show thanks to someone special in their life with a custom Thanksgiving box of doughnuts and a “Gobbles of Gratitude” note.  

The Thanksgiving doughnuts will remain in stores through Nov. 25. 

For more information, click here.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut for anyone who shows a vaccination card. The offer is good until the end of the year.

This article tagged under:

Krispy Kremefoodholiday
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us