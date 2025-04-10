Russia-Ukraine War

L.A. ballerina imprisoned by Russia for treason has been freed, Rubio says

Ksenia Karelina “is on a plane back home to the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday in a post on X.

By Henry Austin | NBC News

FILE – Ksenia Karelina, also known as Khavana sits in a glass cage in a court room in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
AP Photo/File

A Russian-American woman who was imprisoned for treason by Russia has been freed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday.

Former ballerina Ksenia Karelina was born in Russia but had built a new life as an aesthetician at a Los Angeles spa after immigrating to the United States over a decade ago. She “is on a plane back home to the United States,” having been “wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year,” Rubio said on in a post on X.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Karelina in January 2024 while she was visiting her parents and young sister in the city Yekaterinburg. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison in August.

At the time, Russian legal group Perviy Otdel said it had information that Karelina had donated just over $51.80 from her U.S. bank account on Feb. 24, 2022 — the day that Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — to a charity that sends aid to Ukraine.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

U.S. authorities have not confirmed the details of that alleged donation and NBC News was not able to independently verify the sum or the nature of the alleged donation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for later for further updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us