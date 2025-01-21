Official venue lineups were announced Tuesday for the FireAid Los Angeles County wildfire relief concerts this month at two Inglewood venues.
The two FireAid LA shows will be held concurrently Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum to benefit people affected by two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California.
Here are the artists and where to see them perform.
FireAid LA Intuit Dome lineup
The Intuit Dome concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
- Billie Eilish
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Gracie Abrams
- Jelly Roll
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Baby
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Peso Pluma
- Rod Stewart
- Stevie Wonder
- Sting
- Tate McRae
FireAid LA Kia Forum lineup
The Kia Forum show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
- Alanis Morissette
- Anderson. Paak
- Dave Matthews
- John Mayer
- Dawes
- Graham Nash
- Green Day
- John Fogerty
- Joni Mitchell
- No Doubt
- P!nk
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Stephen Stills
- Stevie Nicks
- The Black Crowes
FireAid LA concert tickets
Tickets for show at both venues go on sale at noon Wednesday through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $99.
All proceeds from ticket purchases wil benefit FireAid wildfire relief efforts
Note: Tickets are only valid for the venue selected, not both venues. Fans at the Intuit Dome wil be able to watch the Kia Forum concert.
How to watch FireAid LA
FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live on the following platforms.
- Amazon Music/Prime Video
- Apple Music
- AppleTV app
- Disney+/Hulu
- Facebook/Instagram
- iHeartRadio
- KTLA+
- Max
- Netflix/Tudum
- Paramount+
- Peacock/NBC News Now
- SiriusXM's exclusive “LIFE with John Mayer” channel
- SoundCloud
- Veeps
- YouTube
Some AMC Theatre locations will screen the shows.
Firefighters have made progress in efforts to contain two deadly wildfires that started Jan. 7 in Los Angeles County on a day of extreme Santa Ana winds that fanned flames in neighborhoods. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was nearly 90-percent contained Tuesday. Containment of the Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was at 63 percent.
The fires are the second- and third-most destructive on record in California. Twenty-seven deaths have been reported.