Live updates: Tensions flare during a weekend of violence in Los Angeles

What to Know
- Los Angeles awoke Monday to relative quiet, but signs of weekend violence remained as stood guard over businesses with broken glass, looted shelves and graffiti.
- More demonstrations over immigration raids are planned for Monday, marking a fourth day straight day of demonstrations.
- More than two dozens arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies and several Waymo cars were set on fire in downtown Los Angeles.
- Part of the 101 Freeway was blocked when demonstrators walked onto the road in downtown LA.
- About 300 National Guard troops were deployed to protect federal properties in Los Angeles.
