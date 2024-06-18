Crime and Courts

Florida McDonald's employee throws drinks, shoots at customer after order dispute

The victims' vehicle was struck at least one time, according to police.

A McDonald's employee was arrested in Lakeland, Florida, after a drive-thru dispute turned violent on Friday.

An argument began when the customers reportedly felt their order was incorrect, police said. Video captured the employee, identified as 22-year-old Chassidy Gardner, arguing with those customers before allegedly throwing a drink at them as they were attempting to leave.

Two of the customers were then seen opening the drive-thru window to throw drinks back at Gardner.

Customer throws drink at Gardner

Video shows Gardner arm herself with a handgun before the customers drove to another part of the business.

A second video from outside the business showed Gardner walk outside with her gun before firing her weapon as the customers' vehicle exited the parking lot.

Gardner returns to McDonald's entrance with gun after firing shot towards customers' vehicle

The victims' vehicle was struck at least one time, according to police. It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Gardner was later arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

