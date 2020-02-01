Massachusetts

Lakeville Police Officer Hit; Woman Charged With DUI

By Josh Sullivan

Lakeville police cruiser hit
Lakeville Police Department

A Lakeville police officer has been released from the hospital Saturday after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Hannah Rink, 21, of Middleboro, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, speeding, operating to endanger and impded operation, police said.

The officer was getting into his cruiser on the scene of an attempted breaking and entering call when he was hit, police said in a news release.

Rink will be arraigned in Wareham District Court Monday.

