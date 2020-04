Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a news conference at 4 p.m. on Monday to discuss the newest information on the coronavirus in Connecticut.

As of Sunday, Connecticut had more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases statewide and 554 deaths.

The latest update comes on a day when Gov. Lamont participated in a conference call with governors from New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Deleware to announce a plan to form a joint panel to develop a reopening plan for the region.