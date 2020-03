The man in his 80s was living at an assisted living facility in Ridgefield. He was admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he died.

It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. (1/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 18, 2020

There are now 96 positive and presumptive positive cases in Connecticut as of March 18, according to the Dept. of Public Health.

Total patients who tested positive (including presumptive positive): 96

o Fairfield County: 69

o Hartford County: 11

o Litchfield County: 5

o Middlesex County: 1

o New Haven County: 10