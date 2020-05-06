Connecticut

Hospitalizations Decline Again, Coronavirus Cases Approach 31K

Getty Images

Hospitalizations declined again on Wednesday after seeing a one-day increase in coronavirus hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The state saw a net decrease of 55 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

There had been a drop in net coronavirus hospitalizations for 12 straight days before Tuesday's net increase of 36 hospitalizations.

There were 374 new COVID-19 cases in Connecticut on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 30,995. There were also 85 more fatalities from the virus. The death toll now stands at 2,804.

Gov. Ned Lamont has pointed to the number of hospitalizations as a key metric for deciding when to begin reopening the state's economy and loosening social distancing guidelines.

"What we saw yesterday was, I hope, just a one-day blip," Lamont said about Tuesday's hospitalization number.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19
