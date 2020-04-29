Connecticut

Lamont to Provide Update on Coronavirus Hospitalizations This Afternoon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update to the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and will also be joined by Ridgefield first selectman Rudy Marconi and Rep. Jane Garibay, of Windsor, both of whom contracted COVID-19 and have since recovered.

Connecticut has seen six straight days of a decline in the net number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 9 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: 3 Treated for Rare Kids’ Syndrome; Testing Czar Tempers Trump’s Capacity Predictions

drugs 1 hour ago

Gilead Says Early Results of Coronavirus Drug Trial Show Improvement With Shorter Remdesivir Treatment

If that trend continues, Gov. Lamont said he could look to reevaluate some of the social distancing guidelines and closures of some non-essential businesses soon.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health released some details of a plan to begin contact tracing involving people who test positive for the coronavirus. That plan, in conjunction with Microsoft, would begin in early May.

The governor's briefing will be held at 4 p.m. You can watch it above in this article when it happens.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us