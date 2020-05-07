Lamont to Provide Update on Coronavirus, Plan to Reopen

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the state's plans to reopen businesses during a news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The governor will be joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, Dr. Albert Ko and Indra Nooyi.
Last week, Ko and Nooyi gave the first details of a four-phase plan to slowly reopen segments of Connecticut's economy beginning on May 20 and continuing for the next several months.
Part of the criteria to be met to begin reopening include certain metrics surrounding the number of new coronavirus cases and a continued decline in the hospitalization rate, according to Lamont.
Connecticut saw 12 straight days of a decrease in net COVID-19 hospitalizations until a one-day increase on Tuesday.
The governor's news conference will be live in this article beginning at 4 p.m.