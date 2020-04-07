connecticut coronavirus

71 Deaths Mark Deadliest Day For Conn. in COVID-19 Battle; Gov. Says “We Seem to Be Flattening Out”

"We seem to be flattening out," Gov. Lamont said.

There are 875 new cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and 71 new deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,781 and brings the death toll to 277.

The majority of the 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer. That marks the deadliest single day for Connecticut since the coronavirus crisis began in Connecticut in March.

U.S. & World

Chicago 2 hours ago

Photographer Captures Striking Images of Empty Chicago Streets

United States 15 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Requests to Delay Mortgage Payments Spike; Airlines Can’t Afford Refunds

In all, 2,350 people were tested in the latest round of reported results.

The number of current hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is more than 1,300, Lamont said.

The number of hospitalizations have remained fairly consistent over the past few days.

"We seem to be flattening out," Gov. Lamont said.

Earlier Tuesday, the governor said that distance learning in Connecticut would continue past April 20, but he did not yet have a decision on the new deadline.

On Monday, the governor launched a new public service announcement campaign about his "Stay Safe, Stay Home" message to Connecticut residents, and said that the state may be seeing results from social distancing.

This article tagged under:

connecticut coronaviruscoronavirusCOVID-19testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us