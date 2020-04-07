71 Deaths Mark Deadliest Day For Conn. in COVID-19 Battle; Gov. Says “We Seem to Be Flattening Out”

There are 875 new cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and 71 new deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,781 and brings the death toll to 277.

The majority of the 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer. That marks the deadliest single day for Connecticut since the coronavirus crisis began in Connecticut in March.

In all, 2,350 people were tested in the latest round of reported results.

The number of current hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is more than 1,300, Lamont said.

The number of hospitalizations have remained fairly consistent over the past few days.

"We seem to be flattening out," Gov. Lamont said.

Earlier Tuesday, the governor said that distance learning in Connecticut would continue past April 20, but he did not yet have a decision on the new deadline.

On Monday, the governor launched a new public service announcement campaign about his "Stay Safe, Stay Home" message to Connecticut residents, and said that the state may be seeing results from social distancing.