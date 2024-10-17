California

California man arrested for transporting narcotics using a drone

 The drone was used at least four times in December 2022 and January 2023. 

By Benjamin Gamson

A Lancaster, California man was arrested for allegedly delivering fentanyl and other drugs via a drone, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday. 

Christopher Laney faced eight charges, including knowingly and willfully operating an unregistered aircraft in furtherance of a felony narcotics crime.  

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He allegedly used the drone, which was not registered with the Federal Aviation Administration, at least three other times to deliver narcotics in December 2022 and January 2023. 

In January 2023, the drone moved fentanyl from his home to a church parking lot, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He also was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a woman to who he sold narcotics. 

The United States Attorney’s Office said that if convicted on all counts he could serve 25 years to life in federal prison. 

City News Service contributed to this story. 

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaLancaster
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us