Police ID Man and Woman Killed in Shooting Inside Simsbury, Conn. Home

Police have identified two people who died after a shooting inside of a Simsbury home on Sunday.

Officers received a call about a reported shooting at a home on Woodleigh Place in the Weatogue section of town around 5:20 p.m.

Deputy Chief Chris Davis said a family member inside the home fled to a neighbor's house after the shooting occurred.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found an injured woman inside the home. She was carried to an ambulance by officers and was transported to St. Francis Hospital. Police said the woman, identified as 57-year-old Linda Halligan, later died from her injuries.

Officers began looking for a second person involved and they sent an alert to neighbors to stay inside while SWAT was called in.

Eventually, investigators said 59-year-old Bernard Halligan Jr., who also lived in the home, was found dead in the garage.

At this point, police said it appears one person shot the other, but they are waiting for the medical examiner to officially rule on a cause and manner of death.

“It’s a very safe community. It’s a beautiful community. Obviously these types of incidents can happen everywhere. It unfortunately happened here tonight. I said it’s a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of everyone involved," Davis said.

The other person inside the home at the time of the shooting was an 18-year-old girl. Officials emphasized that she is now safe.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

The State Police Major Crime Squad and Hartford States Attorney are involved in the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-658-3145.