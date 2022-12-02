Wise County officials confirmed the body of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening.

"We're just sad it didn't end the way that we hoped that it would end," Akin said.

Sheriff Lane Akin shared in a press conference late Friday evening they have arrested a FedEx contract driver who was delivering a package to Athena’s home on Wednesday.

The delivery, Akin said, was at the same time Strand left home after an argument with her step-mom.

Akin said Strand was kidnapped by 31-year-old Tanner Horner, of Lake Worth, who has confessed to the killing. Digital evidence as well as interviews indicate Strand was killed within an hour of her abduction, Akin said.

Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and is being held behind bars on a $1.5 million bond.

Akin said a tip was received earlier Friday about a FedEx driver making a delivery at the same time Strand disappeared.

The FBI, Texas Rangers and the Wise County Sheriff's Offices are among the agencies who helped bring the case to a conclusion roughly 48 hours after Strand was reported missing by her step-mom.

Strand's body was found southeast of Boyd, about 10 miles from where Strand was reported missing.

On the third day of the search for 7-year-old Athena Strand a large police presence was seen Friday night on CR 4599, about seven miles from the property where Athena Strand disappeared on Wednesday.

#BREAKING: Large police presence on CR 4599 about 7 miles from where #AthenaStrand was last seen in Wise County. Working to gather more details. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/dP5GC2DDSG — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) December 2, 2022

Akin said Friday evening it was a false lead and that Horner led investigators to two separate locations before Strand's body was found.

"This community does not like losing our children and we could see it because of all the people who came out and helped us throughout this ordeal," Akin said.

On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers helped with a massive search of the area where the child disappeared but did not locate the girl.

Sheriff Lane Akin is a retired Texas Ranger with many years of law enforcement experience.

"It's one of the toughest investigations that I've been involved in because it's a child, and anytime there's a child dies, it hits you in your heart," Akin said.