Police said they were investigating a fatal shooting Thursday in a hotel room at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that one person was dead.

We are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage. One person has been pronounced deceased. This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 5, 2022

They said it was an active investigation and asked people to avoid the area.