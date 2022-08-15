Brittney Griner

Lawyers Appeal Griner's Russian Prison Sentence

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner on Monday filed an appeal against her 9-year Russian prison sentence for drugs possession, Russian news agencies reported.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4. She was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

Griner played for a women's basketball team in Yekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying the appeal was filed, but the grounds of the appeal were not immediately clear.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested and detained in Russia on Feb. 17. Here is a timeline of events that led to her arrest and what has happened since.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brittney GrinerUnited StatesRussia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us