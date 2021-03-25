A Spirit Airlines plane bound for Los Angeles was diverted to Denver Wednesday when a passenger apparently tried to open an exit door during the flight.

Video from another passenger on Spirit Airlines flight 185 showed passengers and crew members restraining the man near the exit door. A passenger, who asked not to be identified, told NBCLA that the man emerged shirtless from the restroom and tried to open the exit door.

Video later showed the man being held down in a seat by another man.

Authorities took the passenger off the plane, which departed from Cleveland, in Denver. The flight continued to Los Angeles International Airport after a delay and arrived after midnight.

“It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “Safety is our number one priority at Spirit Airlines. Law enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody. We thank the crew members and Guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival.”

In another video, the same passenger is shown on a gurney being wheeled by paramedics inside the airport in Denver. The paramedics were accompanied by an individual in Transportation Security Administration clothing.

The passenger’s identity was not immediately available. Further details about what led up to the in-flight disruption were not immediately available.