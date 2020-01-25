Ledyard Police Search for Man Believed to Be Involved in Rhode Island Shooting

Ledyard Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a Westerly, Rhode Island shooting Saturday morning.

Westerly Police believe the man fled to Connecticut after the shooting that left one dead.

Ledyard and Mashantucket Police said they are searching the area on foot for the suspect.

Police warn residents that the man may be armed.

Police are warning Ledyard residents to avoid the area of Shewville Road and Coachman Pike.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to remain indoors and call police if they see anything suspicious.

Drivers are also asked to avoid the area.