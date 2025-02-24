Lester Holt is stepping down as anchor of ‘NBC Nightly News' after a decade

Lester Holt, the anchor and managing editor of “NBC Nightly News” for a decade, announced Monday that he is stepping down from the long-running broadcast at the beginning of the summer.

Holt will continue to be a fixture at the network with a full-time role at “Dateline,” where he has been the principal anchor for almost 15 years, according to a memo shared with network staff Monday.

NBC News did not immediately name Holt’s successor.

Holt was named anchor of “Nightly News” in June 2015 after steering weekend editions of the news broadcast for eight years and co-anchoring “Weekend TODAY” for 12 years. He has served as principal anchor of “Dateline” since September 2011.

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” Holt wrote in a note Monday to “Nightly” and “Dateline” staffers. “As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

In his 10 years at the helm of “Nightly News,” Holt covered the defining events of the era, including the political rise of President Donald Trump, the Covid pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel and the war in the Gaza Strip.

In recent months, Holt co-anchored the network’s coverage of election night, traveled to Iran for an exclusive interview with President Masoud Pezeshkian and helmed a “Dateline” special about the devastating 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Holt’s interviews with world leaders regularly made headlines and set the news agenda. He spoke one-on-one with Trump, former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other key figures.

He is known for his field reporting, frequently traveling to areas hit by deadly hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and mass shootings.

“He has led the network during some of the country’s most fraught and challenging times in the past decade,” Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News, wrote in a message to staff. “Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization.”

He has been named the “most-trusted television news personality in America” two consecutive times, according to polls from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult. “Nightly News” is consistently a top television show each week, averaging around 7 million viewers.

Holt, who joined NBC News in 2000, also anchors “Nightly News: Kids Edition,” an Emmy-nominated digital newscast geared toward informing and educating children.

