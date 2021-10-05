levar burton

LeVar Burton Is the 2022 Rose Parade Grand Marshal

The longtime host and executive producer of the award-winning PBS educational series "Reading Rainbow'' says the New Year's Day parade has been a tradition of his for years.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Actor LeVar Burton is the grand marshal for the 2022 Rose Parade.

The Southern California New Year's Day tradition has been part of his family for years, Burton said during Tuesday's announcement. After introducing his wife Stephanie to the crowd gathered at Tournament House in Pasadena for the announcement, he said he was thrilled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I come from a family, a home (where) the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to follow has been a part of our family for years and years,'' he said. "Steph and I have continued that tradition. ... We are over the moon and beyond thrilled to be part of this amazing event.''

Long an advocate for literacy and education, the longtime host and executive producer of the award-winning PBS educational series "Reading Rainbow'' noted that the announcement came on World Teachers Day.

U.S. & World

Facebook 16 hours ago

Whistleblower Says Facebook's Algorithms Prioritize Profits Over Safety

Department of Justice 2 hours ago

DOJ Reviewing Decision Not to Prosecute Agents in Nassar Case

"So if you know a teacher, hug one, if you're vaccinated,'' he said.

Best known as the "Reading Rainbow" host and for roles as Kunta Kinte in the miniseries "Roots'' and as Lt. Cmdr. Georgi La Forge in "Star Trek: The Next Generation,'' the 64-year-old Burton will oversee the 133rd Rose Parade, which is themed "Dream. Believe. Achieve.''

Burton also guest hosted episodes of "Jeopardy!" this year.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

levar burtonrose parade
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us