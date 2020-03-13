Light Snow, Rain Tuesday to Follow Dry Weekend

A cold front will bring continued rain and eventual windy conditions to New England this afternoon.



Expect steady rain showers late morning through 3 p.m. and cool temperatures throughout the day.



By dinnertime, showers will be coming to an end as a cold front sweeps across the region from west to east.



Behind the front, winds will pick up as a tightening pressure gradient develops over the region. Overall, expecting gusts between 35 mph to 45 mph.



Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and mid 60s during the afternoon before falling after sunset.



Across the North, highs only reach into the 40s and low 50s.



Overnight, any leftover showers will be diminishing as gusty winds slacken.



Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s south, upper 20s to near 30 degrees in the North Country.



On Saturday, gusty northwest winds resume after sunrise as a strong gradient between our departing low pressure to our east and a ridge of high pressure over the Appalachian Mountains strengthens.



Mostly sunny and dry weather is expected with high temperatures reaching into the mid-40s to mid-50s. Looking ahead to Sunday, a large high pressure will dominate our weather through the rest of the weekend.



Dry and quiet weather persists with cooler highs in the mid-40s south, low to mid 30s north.



More of the same is expected on Monday with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.



By Tuesday, a weak disturbance and an associated cold front will pass over our area, bringing light snow transitioning to light rain early in the morning.



Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 30s before warming to near 50 degrees during the afternoon.



Another area of high pressure moves in for the middle of the week into Thursday with dry weather and above-normal temperatures in the 40s and 50s on the First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.

