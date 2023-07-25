Florida

Like a hot tub: Water temperatures off Florida soar over 100 degrees, stunning experts

On Monday, a buoy near Manatee Bay recorded an astounding 101.1-degree water temperature, a temperature common for hot tubs.

By Kathryn Prociv

A boiling milestone was hit Monday when a buoy in south Florida registered a jaw-dropping 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit water temperature.

This was on the heels of the same buoy in Manatee Bay registering 100.2 degrees on Sunday. For perspective, the average hot tub temperature is 100-102 degrees F.

While the readings would've been considered a possible outlier or sensor error, surrounding buoys recorded similarly high temperatures, with 99.3 F at Murray Key and 98.4 F at Johnson Key.

Another reason why these water temperature readings are being taken seriously is the fact that experts have been tracking the exceptionally warmer water temperature readings that have ranged from 92-97 degrees since early July.

For the majority of the month, an unusual weather pattern for the summer months for the region has been the driving factor. That pattern has featured a stagnant set-up fueled by a strong area of high pressure that has led to days of above-average, and in many cases, record-setting air temperatures.

