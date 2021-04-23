Michael Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's Father Michael Charged With ‘Patient Brokering' in Florida

He faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of attempted patient brokering

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Lindsay Lohan’s father has been arrested for alleged “patient brokering,” meaning he is accused of bringing addicts to drug treatment centers in Florida in exchange for illegal kickbacks, according to charging documents reviewed by NBC News.

Michael Lohan, 60, was booked Friday and is the latest in more than 100 people arrested as part of a Palm Beach County probe of the treatment industry led by State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of attempted patient brokering, according to the documents.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 vaccine 7 hours ago

CDC Panel Meeting to Discuss J&J Vaccine Risks, Ending Pause Over Rare Clots

Medical Debt 3 hours ago

Medical Debt is Engulfing More People as Pandemic Takes its Toll

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Michael LohanFloridaLindsay Lohan
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us