Philadelphia Union

Messi, Inter Miami set for showdown with Philadelphia Union

Tuesday night will be a sellout in Chester, Pennsylvania

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Subaru Park will be abuzz Tuesday when the Union take on superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the semifinals of Leagues Cup.

"This is the biggest game that our stadium has ever had," Union head coach Jim Curtin said Sunday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched on Apple TV+. Tickets were sold out by Saturday afternoon for the venue in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Messi and company arrived to Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"To have Lionel Messi here in a semifinal, an elimination game," Curtin said, "is something that's incredible for the city."

Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, has eight goals through five games of Leagues Cup action with Inter Miami.

U.S. & World

maui wildfires 2 hours ago

‘Extremely blessed': Friends spent hours in swimming pool to survive Maui fires

Trump Indictment 2 hours ago

Who are the 18 co-conspirators charged with Trump in the Georgia indictment?

The Union haven't lost since a July 8 MLS matchup with the Galaxy.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia UnionLionel Messiunion
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us