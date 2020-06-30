List of Quarantine-Restricted States Grows to 16 for Travelers Coming to Conn.

What to Know Conn., NY and NJ enacted a travel order on June 25 requiring travelers from states with high infection rates on COVID-19 based on rolling data to self-quarantine for 14 days

The travel quarantine covers Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah as of June 30

Connecticut currently has no penalty for violation of the self-quarantine order

The list of states impacted by a quarantine travel order has grown to 16 based on their latest coronavirus infection data.

The travel quarantine, which applies to state's where rolling infection rates are above a certain threshold, now covers Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Travelers to Connecticut from states meeting the quarantine criteria must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Governor Ned Lamont has also said travelers can show a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours of their travel.

The quarantine went into effect June 25 in collaboration with New York and New Jersey.

The joint travel advisory will not stop people from traveling, but it will require anyone coming in from states having a high infection rate to quarantine for 14 days.

"We welcome visitors but only if they self-quarantine from highly infectious states," Lamont said.

The criteria for states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average or 10 percent or higher of the state's total positive test rate on a rolling seven-day average.

As of June 24, Lamont said there were no fines or penalties planned at the moment for violation of the quarantine in Connecticut.

"Right now, it's going to be voluntary," Lamont said last week when asked how the quarantine will be enforced.

The state is focusing on "individual accountability" for compliance, said Josh Geballe, Connecticut's Chief Operating Officer.

"If we find that's not working, if we find that people are abusing that, we'll consider some stricter measures for enforcement," the governor said.

Lamont said the state notified hotels, short-term rentals and Airbnbs about the quarantine requirements. Passengers to Bradley Airport will see signs alerting them to the quarantine.

"Right now, we're very strict on publicity," Lamont said.

The governor said the number of airline passengers to Connecticut are down since the quarantine started.

PHASE 3 CONCERNS

Gov. Lamont said based on what he is seeing happen in other states facing COVID-19 spikes, he is "not in any great rush" to reopen bars.

Bars are currently scheduled to be a part of the state's Phase 3 reopening, which is set for mid to late July.

The governor said Tuesday that guidance would be provided in early July on when bars can reopen.