Little Leaf Farms Has a New Butter Leaf Lettuce Perfect For Spring Rolls and Wraps

Little Leaf Farms is known for their delicious greens that are grown all year round in their state-of-the-art facility.

Now, they're ready to turn a new leaf, by introducing their new Sweet Baby Butter Leaf Lettuce.

On this episode of The Hub Today presents the Chef's Pantry, Anna is embracing its sweet flavor and crispy -- yet flexible -- texture.

She wastes no time whipping up some spring rolls paired with delicious dipping sauces such as nuoc cham. She also prepares a pleasantly smooth peanut dipping sauce for the rolls, and lettuce wraps that pair perfectly with Anna's Tangy Tahini Dressing.

Anna makes a note to emphasize that this new Sweet Baby Butter Leaf lettuce is a must to include on any and all sandwiches because of its texture. There are so many creative ways to use this new product from Little Leaf Farms.

Make sure to watch the full episode above for Anna's tips and tricks to making these dipping sauces to perfection.