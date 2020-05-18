coronavirus

LIVE AT 2:30PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide COVID-19 Briefing Joined By Economic Development Leaders

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Governor Ned Lamont will hold his daily coronavirus briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman and Deputy Commissioner Glendowlyn Thames.

The Department of Economic and Community Development is playing a key role in the state's reopening plan by providing guidelines for businesses to be able to open.

U.S. & World

coronavirus

US Virus Updates: Powell Says GDP Could Shrink 30%; Uber Requires Face Masks

Mike Pompeo

Fired State Department Watchdog Was Looking Into Whether Pompeo Made Staffer Walk His Dog, Pick Up Laundry

The first phase of Connecticut's reopening is scheduled to begin on Wednesday with hair salons, outdoor dining at restaurants, malls and other select industries having a chance to reopen.

You can find the latest information on Connecticut's reopening here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us