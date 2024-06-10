Live updates: Hunter Biden gun trial resumes with jury deliberations on horizon

The criminal gun trial of Hunter Biden will resume with the chance that jurors in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court could start deliberating the fate of the son of President Joe Biden by afternoon.

Hunter Biden is charged with three crimes related to possessing a handgun while being a drug user.

Former President Donald Trump, who will face President Biden in November's election, is set to be interviewed by a probation official for his criminal hush money case sentencing next month.

The criminal gun trial of Hunter Biden resumes Monday morning with the chance that jurors in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court could start deliberating the fate of the son of President Joe Biden by afternoon.

Hunter Biden's lawyers are set to reveal in the morning whether the 54-year-old will testify in his defense in the case. Biden is charged with three crimes related to possessing a handgun while being a drug user.

If he does testify, Hunter Biden is expected to be the last of four defense witnesses called in the case. Closing arguments will begin after that.

Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi Biden testified on Friday.

Judge Maryellen Noreik is expected to rule Monday morning on a request by the defense to change the proposed jury instructions.

Biden's lawyers want Noreika to tell jurors that "Mr. Biden's response to the charges is that he never 'knowingly' either possessed a gun when he thought of himself as a user of drugs or addicted to them and he did not 'knowingly' lie on a form that asked him 'are you' a user or addict because he did not believe he was either a drug user or addict at the time."

The trial resumes as former President Donald Trump is expected to have a virtual interview with a New York probation official on Monday, in preparation for his sentencing next month in a criminal hush money case in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Trump was convicted last month of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

The Republican is set to face Hunter Biden's father in November's presidential election.

President Biden said last week that he will not pardon his son if Hunter Biden is convicted in the case, one of two criminal cases the younger Biden faces.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to go on trial later this year in Los Angeles federal court on criminal tax charges.