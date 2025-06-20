Live Updates: Israel and Iran exchange strikes as Trump weighs U.S. involvement

What to Know Israel and Iran exchanged strikes a week into their war Friday as new diplomatic efforts appeared to be underway.

The White House said Trump will decided on whether the U.S. should get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict within the next two weeks.

Iran's foreign minister was scheduled to meet with his European counterparts Friday in Switzerland in an effort to deescalate the conflict.

As Europe pushes for diplomacy, Israel and Iran traded a fresh round of strikes overnight.

Here's the latest: