Long Island

The going rate for an assassin? NY man allegedly offers $100K, 10 acres of land

The alleged Nassau County murder-for-hire plot included burner phones, a promise of land in India, and a clandestine drive-by of the victim's home.

By Pei-Sze Cheng

A Long Island, New York, man is facing two felony charges for an alleged murder-for-hire plot that included burner phones, a promise of land in India, and a clandestine drive-by of the victim's home.

The 48-year-old man from Nassau County spent a week communicating with a "hired assassin," according to court documents, as part of an effort to kidnap and eventually murder someone else in the county.

As part of the deal, prosecutors say the man wanted to hire a contract killer for a payment of $100,000 and ten acres of land in India.

Talk quickly turned to action when officials believe the 48-year-old met with the "assassin" on June 5. That's when he turned over four cellphones and $7,000, the court documents reveal.

On the same day, the man allegedly provided photos of the victim's home in Nassau County and of the person's car.

Then, on June 7, authorities accuse the 48-year-old man of meeting up with the "assassin" and driving past the intended victim's home.

The man from Dix Hills, New York, now faces charges of conspiracy and criminal solicitation.

This story is developing.

