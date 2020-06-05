Long Island Girl, 7, Goes Viral After Passionately Marching in Black Lives Matter Protest

Wynta-Amor Rogers is a rockstar, and the world knows it.

At just 7 years old, she has gained fame thanks to a video taken by a reporter for the Long Island Herald of her marching in a Black Lives Matter protest. According to her mother, it was the young girl who wanted to attend the march.

"I want everyone to get together, and make sure a big community comes in," Rogers said.

Her family, who lives in Uniondale on Long Island, attended Wednesday night’s march in Merrick – an event marred in controversy ever since counter protesters tried to stop the peaceful demonstration.

Opponents were heard yelling "police lives matter" as protesters went by, with tensions high during two straight nights of protests in the town. In neighboring Massapequa Park, one man called the demonstrators rallying against police brutality "spoiled, entitled children causing problems, when all the businesses are suffering."

While some online have questioned if Rogers was too young to attend such protests, her mother disagreed.

"The negativity doesn’t bother me because at the end of the day this is what’s going on and this is our future, so we have to let our future see what’s going on also," Lakyia Jackson said. "If not, they’re gonna see it on their own the hard way, so it’s not a problem."

After becoming an overnight sensation at her first rally, Rogers marched in her second protest on Thursday, this time in New York City. Her parents say their daughter, wise beyond her years, has always been determined. As for Rogers, she said she wants to prompt change like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"I just want everybody to be respectful, grateful and never let people down. If anybody says you’re not good, don’t let them (make) you think you’re bad," Rogers said.