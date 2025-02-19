‘LONG LIVE THE KING': Trump posts on Truth Social after DOT kills congestion pricing approval

The U.S. Department of Transportation rescinded its approval of New York City's congestion pricing program on Wednesday in a letter to the state's governor.

The department, under President Donald Trump's administration, released a letter from Secretary Sean Duffy it said it sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding its decision to "terminate" approval of the congestion pricing pricing program, which it had originally granted on Nov. 21 under the Biden administration.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Duffy said the congestion pricing program is beyond the scope of the approval for a "Value Pricing Pilot Program" authorized by Congress, in part, because it appears to be "driven primarily by the need to raise revenue for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) system as opposed to the need to reduce congestion."

DOT boss Duffy said his department would work with New York state officials to "discuss the orderly cessation of toll operations under this terminated pilot project." It's unclear if the federal government succeeds in killing congestion pricing, when that would happen.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the agency is ready to fight the administration in federal court.

"Today, the MTA filed papers in federal court to ensure that the highly successful program – which has already dramatically reduced congestion, bringing reduced traffic and faster travel times, while increasing speeds for buses and emergency vehicles – will continue notwithstanding this baseless effort to snatch those benefits away from the millions of mass transit users, pedestrians and, especially, the drivers who come to the Manhattan Central Business District," Lieber said in a statement. "It’s mystifying that after four years and 4,000 pages of federally-supervised environmental review – and barely three months after giving final approval to the Congestion Relief Program – USDOT would seek to totally reverse course.”

Trump posted on Truth Social weighing on his Transportation Department's congestion pricing decision.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul responds to President Trump's Department of Transportation rescinding the federal government's approval of NYC's congestion pricing plan. Officials said the cameras and tolls will stay on under a federal judge rules in the case.

Trump Truth Social post on congestion pricing

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!" the president posted on his Truth Social account.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded with a "100" emoji from her official government account.

In what appeared to be a reaction to the president's post, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted a statement on social media saying in part, "We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We'll see you in court."

Hochul accused the president and his administration of attacking the state's sovereignty.

"“New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years. And we sure as hell are not going to start now," Hochul said.

It's unclear when a federal court will weigh in, how long the process could take and if congestion pricing will be allowed to continue in the interim. But the governor's legal counsel and the head of MTA both said the tolls will stay on until a federal judge tells them otherwise.

A short time after the president's earlier post, the official White House account posted a mock up of a "TRUMP" magazine cover of the president wearing a crown in front of the New York City skyline. "LONG LIVE THE KING," read the headline.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

In response to one commenter replying to the post

"We don't bow down to the king, never have, never will," Hochul said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.