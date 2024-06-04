Real estate

Take a look inside LA Chargers coach NaVorro Bowman's $5.2 million Virginia mansion

The home has six bedrooms, a theater and a wine cellar

By Erika Gonzalez and Patricia Fantis

NBC Universal, Inc.

NFL linebackers coach and Prince George’s County native NaVorro Bowman is putting his mansion in McLean, Virginia, on the market.

It has six bedrooms, a theater and a wine cellar. NBC Washington got a look inside at some of the personal touches the Bowmans put on the property.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A spectacular great room with high ceilings is the first thing you see when you walk into the home on Vista Drive.

“It has to be grand. He is a three-time NFL Pro Bowler, Butkus Award winner, Prince George’s County native and, in my opinion, a future Hall of Famer,” Realtor Nikki Nabi said on a tour of the home.

The kitchen has custom-made cabinets, Miele appliances and a central vacuum system to help sweep up crumbs.

Moving through the 9,000-square-foot house, the upper-level primary suite – which is one of two primary suites – has a huge his-and-hers walk-in closet, a spa bath and a sitting room with a wet bar.

The lower level has a bar and a full wine cellar. There are multiple areas to entertain, including a theater where residents and guests can watch football games.

U.S. & World

Education 21 mins ago

New Orleans valedictorian lived in a homeless shelter as he rose to the top of his class

New Jersey 54 mins ago

Rep. Rob Menendez wins Democratic primary race that was overshadowed by his father's corruption trial

The French Mediterranean-style home has balconies overlooking the 1.2-acre yard. The Bowmans cleared out an adjoining lot, so there’s plenty of room for kids, and plenty of privacy.

The Bowmans bought the home in 2019 and lived there as NaVorro Bowman worked as a defensive analyst for the University of Maryland’s football team. He’s now in California with his family, working for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This article tagged under:

Real estate
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us